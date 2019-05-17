Crime
Peterborough man accused of fraud involving company gas card

A Peterborough man is accused of using a company gas card for unauthorized transactions.

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with fraud following an investigation into the misuse of a company gas card.

Peterborough police say on Thursday they received information regarding a man who was suspected of using a company gas card fraudulently.

Police say their investigation revealed that between Feb. 4 to April 25, the man allegedly made several unauthorized transactions a day using a company gas card. The transactions totalled $6,874, according to police.

They made an arrest later on Thursday.

Bradley James Bolton, 45, of Douro 9th Line, is charged with fraud over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

