Peterborough man accused of fraud involving company gas card
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with fraud following an investigation into the misuse of a company gas card.
Peterborough police say on Thursday they received information regarding a man who was suspected of using a company gas card fraudulently.
Police say their investigation revealed that between Feb. 4 to April 25, the man allegedly made several unauthorized transactions a day using a company gas card. The transactions totalled $6,874, according to police.
They made an arrest later on Thursday.
Bradley James Bolton, 45, of Douro 9th Line, is charged with fraud over $5,000.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
