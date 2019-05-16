Fatal 3-vehicle head-on collision closes County Road 2 in Odessa

One person was killed during a head-on multi-vehicle collision in Odessa on Thursday afternoon.

Lennox and Addington OPP and paramedics, along with Loyalist fire responded to a three-vehicle collision on County Road 2, between Neil Road and Fairbanks Street in Odessa.

OPP would not give details of how the collision occurred but did say one driver was killed, another was sent to hospital and the third driver was uninjured.

As a result of the collision, the road is completely closed for the investigation.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased until they notify next of kin.

