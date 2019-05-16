Witness reports child hit by car; Guelph police now looking for child, driver

Guelph police say they are looking for a child and the driver of a vehicle after a witness reported that the child was struck on Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a report that a child was hit while crossing Willow Road at Applewood Drive between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m.

The witness told police the child had been knocked down by the black four-door vehicle.

Police said the child got up and spoke to the driver before they both parted ways.

Investigators want to speak with the child and the driver or anyone who may know the identity of either of them.

Any other witnesses are also asked to come forward.

Const. Mike Powell, the officer investigating the incident, can be reached at mpowell@guelphpolice.ca

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.