Man dies after suffering heart attack on O-train: Ottawa paramedics
A A
Ottawa paramedics say a man has died after suffering a heart attack while riding the O-Train on Thursday morning.
Paramedics received the call at 7:58 a.m. Passengers on the train began CPR and the defibrillator on board was used in an attempt to resuscitate the man.
READ MORE: Cyclist struck and killed on Laurier Avenue
According to Ottawa paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps, the man was pronounced dead on scene.
Train service was suspended as a result of the incident and was replaced by an alternate bus route.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.