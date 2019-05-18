Man dies after suffering heart attack on O-train: Ottawa paramedics

Ottawa paramedics say a man has died after suffering a heart attack while riding the O-Train on Thursday morning.

Paramedics received the call at 7:58 a.m. Passengers on the train began CPR and the defibrillator on board was used in an attempt to resuscitate the man.

According to Ottawa paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Train service was suspended as a result of the incident and was replaced by an alternate bus route.