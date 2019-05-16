Orillia OPP search for missing 12-year-old girl
OPP are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was reportedly last seen in downtown Orillia around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
April-Lynn Dawson is described as five-foot-four, with blond hair, blue eyes and a thin build, police say, wearing shiny black tights, a white low-neck T-shirt, a black jacket and sandals.
Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
