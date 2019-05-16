Crime
May 16, 2019 11:51 am

Orillia OPP search for missing 12-year-old girl

Orillia OPP are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in downtown Orillia on Wednesday evening.

OPP are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was reportedly last seen in downtown Orillia around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

April-Lynn Dawson is described as five-foot-four, with blond hair, blue eyes and a thin build, police say, wearing shiny black tights, a white low-neck T-shirt, a black jacket and sandals.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

