May 16, 2019 11:41 am

4 from Quebec facing a total of 56 charges after speeding on Hwy. 401: OPP

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP have charged four people after officers stopped a vehicle that was reportedly travelling at double the speed limit early Wednesday morning.

Four people from Quebec are facing a total of 56 charges after OPP stopped a vehicle for stunt driving, police say.

On May 15, just after 2 a.m., Thousand Islands OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 in Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Ont., that was allegedly travelling at almost double the speed limit.

Police say that when they stopped the vehicle, they found cannabis readily available to the driver and two loaded handguns.

All four people in the vehicle are now facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm or ammunition
  • Two counts of being an occupant of a vehicle knowing where a firearm was
  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

The driver, Cathy Orestil, 21, of Montreal, was additionally charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of stunt driving.

Steven Brice Pierce, 20, of Montreal, was also charged with two counts each of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition and failure to comply with a probation order.

Kevin Raminarian, 19, of Terrebonne, Que., was charged with two counts each of knowledge of firearm possession, possession of a firearm or ammunition and failure to comply with a recognizance as well as one count of possession of break-in instruments.

Leroy Massena, 22, of Montreal, was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of breaking his probation and one count of obstructing a police officer.

All four are still in custody awaiting a bail hearing at a Brockville, Ont., court.

