Alleged Trent River homicide victim identified but OPP still search for body

Northumberland OPP have identified the victim in an alleged homicide in Trent River last week but have still yet to find the victim.

Police stated Tuesday evening they continue to search for Blythe Sexsmith, 61 of Trent Hills. OPP have not stated why they believe he is deceased.

Stephen Murray Kelly, 62, of Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on May 6. The arrest occurred after police responded around 7:20 p.m. to a residence on Centennial Lane north of Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills, for a report of an injured man from an alleged assault.

OPP said they found evidence of a person who had been “seriously injured.” The residence is approximately 40 km southeast of Peterborough.

An extensive aerial, ground and marine search on the Trent River ensued, but police have to yet to locate Sexsmith’s body.

Sexsmith is described as thin, weighing approximately 135 pounds and standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with light brown and a moustache. He has blue eyes and wears size nine footwear.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Northumberland OPP major crime unit, under the direction of Det. Insp. Brad Robson of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

