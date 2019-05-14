Chatting on wharf not grounds to allow return of banished NL man: court

A Newfoundland court is rejecting a man’s request to be allowed to return to a local wharf after he argued his banishment had harmed his social life.

The May 10 decision by the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court says Wayne Fulford was required to stop using the Placentia Area Harbour Authority wharf on the Avalon peninsula’s western coast and had to remove his boat.

The court document says Fulford had a conflict with another boat owner, Tony Barry, at the wharf, and that their vessels had a collision.

It quotes Barry as saying Fulford hadn’t co-operated with the directors of the harbour authority and had “harassed users of the wharf to join in his protest” against the wharf managers.

Fulford had countered the wharf wasn’t entitled to use the Petty Trespass Act to keep him away, and that keeping him away was causing “irreparable harm to his mental and physical health.”

His wife testified that Fulford had enjoyed going to the wharf to attend to his boat and talk to other fishermen, and since his banishment had become confused, forgetful and isolated.