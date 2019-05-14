Man charged with attempted murder after downtown stabbing: police

Toronto police say a 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a stabbing at Queen Street West and Bathurst Street on Monday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., police said the suspect punched and kicked a 38-year-old man repeatedly, and the man then took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim while he was on the ground.

The suspect was identified as Mark Llewllyn, of no fixed address, and was arrested on Monday.

Police said he is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The suspect is set to appear in court on Tuesday.