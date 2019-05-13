Traffic
May 13, 2019 7:20 pm

Semi hauling hay bails catches fire south of Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A semi truck hauling a load of hay bails caught fire on Monday afternoon, leading to a highway closure in Leduc County.

Shortly before 4 p.m., RCMP said Highway 616 was closed between Highway 822 and Range Road 224. The closure was expected to be in place for several hours, police said.

It wasn’t known as of 5 p.m. how the load caught fire or if anyone was injured.

Video from the Global 1 news helicopter shortly before 5 p.m. showed a large area of scorched grass surrounding the truck. Emergency crews could be seen on scene.

The area of Leduc County is located about 30 kilometres southeast of the City of Leduc.

semifire2

A semi truck hauling hay bails caught fire in Leduc County Monday, May 13, 2019.

Global News
A semi truck hauling hay bails caught fire in Leduc County Monday, May 13, 2019.

Global News
A semi truck hauling hay bails caught fire in Leduc County Monday, May 13, 2019.

Global News
A semi truck hauling hay bails caught fire in Leduc County Monday, May 13, 2019.

Global News
A semi truck hauling hay bails caught fire in Leduc County Monday, May 13, 2019.

Global News
A semi truck hauling hay bails caught fire in Leduc County Monday, May 13, 2019.

Global News

