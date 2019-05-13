Sunny days ahead: major spray parks open across Edmonton

With recent warm and sunny weather in Edmonton, the timing couldn’t be better for the city’s spray parks to turn on the water.

Edmonton’s free district spray parks opened for the season on Friday and will continue to rain down water until September 20.

That includes the water play areas at G. Edmund Kelly, Glengarry, Castle Downs, Jackie Parker, Mill Woods and Callingwood.

On its website, the City of Edmonton said: “district water play sites are staffed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekends in June and all week long in July and August.”

“Water play supervisors are there to promote safe play practices at the park and maintain a positive and respectful park atmosphere,” the city said. “These staff are identifiable by the yellow City of Edmonton t-shirts.”

As for community spray parks and wading pools, those are scheduled to open on May 17. Most neighbourhood sites are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, however, some must be manually turned on by staff each day.

You can find a full listing of Edmonton’s spray parks here.