Witness holds hand of Okanagan car crash victim as he passes away

One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Lake Country and witnesses said the victim was holding the hand of a rescuer when he passed away.

Witnesses say the driver, a man believed to be in his 30s, left the road and crashed into a tree near Oyama Road and Trask Road near the Oyama Yacht Club Monday afternoon.

The vehicle caught fire and passersby rushed to the scene in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Global Okanagan reporter Kelly Hayes is on scene and says there is now a tarp draped over the driver’s side of the crashed SUV.

A witness says the man died while the rescue efforts were underway. One of the witnesses held his hand as he died.

The Lake Country Fire Department is on scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More details to come…