Those Old Radio Shows June 14-15

Friday, June 14:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 25, Red Beard and the Bag of Pearls; Great Gildersleeve – New Neighbor Rumson Bullard

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Appointment for Love

Hour 3: Ozzie & Harriet – The Coat; Theater of Romance – One Way Passage, with Humphrey Bogart

Hour 4: Nick Carter, Master Detective – Mind Over Murder; Have Gun Will Travel – Return of Dr. Thackery

Saturday, June 15:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – Tale of the Mermaid; Life of Riley – Riley and Ballot

Hour 2: You Are There – Death of Montezuma; Gunsmoke – Letter of the Law

Hour 3: Burns & Allen – George Sells Chicken Farm; Command Performance – Pat O’Brien & Francis Langford

Hour 4: Michael Shayne – Borrowed Heirloom; Aldrich Family – Great Weiner Roast

Hour 5: Suspense – The Night Man; 21st Precinct – Missing Persons Alarm for Old Man