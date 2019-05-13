Washroom fire briefly closes down A&W restaurant on Main Street

There were no injuries in a Sunday morning fire at a Main Street fast-food restaurant, said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The blaze, which started in or near the washroom area of an A&W in the 2500 block of Main Street, was extinguished without incident.

READ MORE: Customers continue to line up at drive-thru as Winnipeg A&W burns to the ground

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

Earlier this year, another A&W – also on Main Street – was completely destroyed by a fire.

WATCH: Fire destroys Winnipeg A&W