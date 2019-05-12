South Okanagan hits record high temperatures

With early May temperatures above 30 C, both Summerland and Penticton broke temperature records on Saturday.

Saturday was the hottest May 11 on record in Summerland, where the high hit 30.1 C, breaking a record set over 80 years ago in 1931 when the high was 29.4 C.

Meanwhile, Penticton edged out the 30.3 C record set in 2013 with a high of 30.6 C on Saturday.

Record-keeping began in both communities in 1907.

The hot and dry conditions have raised concerns about the risk of wildfire.

While there are no open burning bans in the Okanagan yet, a B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson said: “Those conversations are starting to occur now.”

