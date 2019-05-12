Weather
May 12, 2019 8:51 pm

South Okanagan hits record high temperatures

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

A boater at Skaha Lake on Sunday. Both Penticton and Summerland broke temperature records on Saturday.

Shelby Thom / Global News
A A

With early May temperatures above 30 C, both Summerland and Penticton broke temperature records on Saturday.

Saturday was the hottest May 11 on record in Summerland, where the high hit 30.1 C, breaking a record set over 80 years ago in 1931 when the high was 29.4 C.

READ MORE: Snowpack levels in Okanagan, Boundary regions well below normal

Meanwhile, Penticton edged out the 30.3 C record set in 2013 with a high of 30.6 C on Saturday.

Record-keeping began in both communities in 1907.

The hot and dry conditions have raised concerns about the risk of wildfire.

READ MORE: As temperatures rise in B.C., so is the province’s fire danger warning

While there are no open burning bans in the Okanagan yet, a B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson said: “Those conversations are starting to occur now.”

—With files from Shelby Thom

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Okanagan
okanagan temperatures
okanagan weather
penticton
Penticton forecast
Penticton weather
Record-breaking heat
summerland
Summerland forecast
Summerland weather
Warm Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.