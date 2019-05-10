Man facing charges following robbery, assault in Moncton

A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a robbery and assault in Moncton on Thursday.

New Brunswick RCMP says at around 6 p.m., they were called to the parking lot of a car wash business on Mapleton Road.

Police say a man had approached a vehicle with two people inside and asked for a cigarette, then got into the vehicle, flashed a weapon and demanded money.

A fight broke out, police say, and one of the people inside the vehicle was injured as a result. He was taken to hospital and later released.

Police say the suspect then got into a waiting vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The suspect was located a short time later on Essex Street. Three people inside the vehicle were then arrested, according to police.

Joshua Daniel Joseph Martin of Moncton appeared in court on Friday, where he was charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.