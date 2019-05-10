Toronto Catholic school teacher facing sex assault charges, police investigating

TORONTO – Police say a Toronto teacher is facing two sexual assault charges in what they describe as an ongoing investigation.

They allege the 35-year-old man sexually assaulted a female student on the grounds of Father John Redmond Secondary School in December 2016.

Justin Iozzo is now facing one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say Iozzo has been a teacher with the Toronto Catholic District School Board since 2012 and worked at three schools over his career.

They include St. John the Evangelist, Stella Maris Catholic School, and the school where the alleged assault took place.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

