Winnipeg residents in North Kildonan without power Friday

Winnipeggers in the North Kildonan area of the city are waking up without power Friday morning.

Manitoba Hydro says crews are scene in the River East neighbourhood working to restore power.

Over 1,000 customers are affected by the power outage.

Hydro is unsure of the cause of the outage and does not know when residents can expect power to return.

#mboutage We have a crew responding to an outage in the River East area of Winnipeg. Approximately 1,050 customers are affected. We’re working to restore power as quickly as possible. No word on cause yet. pic.twitter.com/84gVxKEcPy — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 10, 2019