QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, May 9, 2019

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies are a win away from capturing their second ever President Cup.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a hat trick and Joel Teasdale added four assists as Rouyn-Noranda beat the Halifax Mooseheads 6-3 on Thursday to go up 3-2 in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final.

Peter Abbandonato scored once and set up two more for the Huskies, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the 14:23 mark of the first period.

William Cyr and Jakub Lauko also found the back of the net for Rouyn-Noranda, which hoisted the President Cup in 2016.

Arnaud Durandeau, Raphael Lavoie and Samuel Asselin replied for the Mooseheads, who will try and extend the series when they host Game 6 on Saturday.

Samuel Harvey made 18 saves for Rouyn-Noranda as Alexis Gravel turned away 39 shots for Halifax.

Both the Huskies and the Mooseheads have already qualified for the Memorial Cup, Canada’s national major junior hockey championship. Halifax is in as the tournament’s host, making Rouyn-Noranda the default QMJHL representative.