RCMP arrest 5 people from Scoudouc, seize fake money and drugs

Five people were arrested at a home in Scoudouc, N.B., after police found they were in possession of counterfeit American money and drugs.

On Wednesday evening, Southeast District RCMP executed a search warrant. During the search, police seized fake American money and a variety of items believed to have been previously purchased with counterfeit American $100 bills.

A small amount of what is believed to be crystal meth and stolen property were also seized.

Three women, ages 55, 31 and 24, along with two men, ages 55 and 32, were arrested.

The suspects, who are all from Scoudouc, were released and are scheduled to appear at the Moncton provincial court on Sept. 13.