Hamilton police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection with series of reported house break-ins
Hamilton police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with a slew of reported break-ins.
The force’s break and enter, auto theft and robbery (BEAR) unit launched an investigation on May 7 into a series of reported overnight residential break and enters in Ancaster and Waterdown.
Investigators say the suspects would enter unlocked vehicles and use garage door openers to gain entry into homes between May 2 and 6.
Police say cash, credit cards and three vehicles were reported stolen from the driveways.
Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy at a home on the West Mountain on Tuesday and have charged him with several offences, including breaking and entering, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Police say officers executed a search warrant at the home on Thursday and found a variety of reportedly stolen property as well as three replica firearms, brass knuckles and prepaid cards.
Police say two of the three reportedly stolen vehicles were recovered within a couple of blocks of the residence.
Investigators say they expect to make further arrests in the case.
