Surrey RCMP need help to ID man who allegedly punched a woman in her car at stoplight

Surrey RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect who allegedly punched a woman through the window of her car.

Mounties say it happened on April 17 around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Kwantlen evacuates 5 Metro Vancouver campuses due to ‘unsubstantiated threat’

The victim was in a white Nissan SUV at the intersection of 152nd Street and 64 Avenue, waiting to turn left when a dark-coloured pickup truck pulled up behind her and stopped.

The man got out of the driver’s side of the truck, walked to the open driver’s-side window of the woman’s vehicle and punched her, RCMP said.

The suspect got back into the truck on the passenger side, then continued driving southbound down 152nd.

READ MORE: Surrey mayor releases more information about new Surrey Police Department

The suspect is described as Caucasian, around 35 to 36 years old, with a pale complexion, sharp facial features, blond facial stubble and short hair. He is roughly five-foot-nine to five-foot-10, and 180 to 190 pounds with a stocky build.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a dark blue hoodie and a baseball hat.

If you witnessed the incident or can help identify the suspect, you’re asked to call Surrey RCMP.