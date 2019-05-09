Surrey RCMP need help to ID man who allegedly punched a woman in her car at stoplight

Surrey RCMP have released a composite sketch of a suspect who allegedly punched a woman through the window of her car.
Mounties say it happened on April 17 around 9:30 p.m.
The victim was in a white Nissan SUV at the intersection of 152nd Street and 64 Avenue, waiting to turn left when a dark-coloured pickup truck pulled up behind her and stopped.
The man got out of the driver’s side of the truck, walked to the open driver’s-side window of the woman’s vehicle and punched her, RCMP said.
The suspect got back into the truck on the passenger side, then continued driving southbound down 152nd.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, around 35 to 36 years old, with a pale complexion, sharp facial features, blond facial stubble and short hair. He is roughly five-foot-nine to five-foot-10, and 180 to 190 pounds with a stocky build.
At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a dark blue hoodie and a baseball hat.
If you witnessed the incident or can help identify the suspect, you’re asked to call Surrey RCMP.
