Man rescued after getting trapped in SUV collision outside of Oakbank

RCMP were called to a crash outside of Oakbank on Wednesday morning where a man was trapped inside his SUV.

Officers say the SUV was travelling south on Highway 206 when it collided with a vehicle travelling west on Highway 213.

The SUV then rolled before trapping the driver inside.

The RM of Springfield Fire department was called to help remove the 44-year-old man out of his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were two men in the other vehicle involved in the crash, aged 19 and 22.

They were also transported to hospital, both suffering minor injuries.

Officers continue to investigate but say speed is believed to be a factor.