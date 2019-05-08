Edmonton man killed after car hits semi-truck on central Alberta highway

A 40-year-old Edmonton man is dead following a highway collision between a car and a semi-truck southeast of St. Paul, Alta., on Wednesday.

The RCMP said officers responded to the scene at Highway 646 and Range Road 83 at about 1:30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that a car was heading eastbound on Highway 646 and struck an oncoming westbound semi-tractor,” police said in a news release.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Traffic on Highway 646 was rerouted for several hours.

The RCMP said they continue to investigate what caused the crash.

St. Paul is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.