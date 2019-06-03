Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows June 7-8

Friday, June 7:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 24, Wandering Master and Warlord at Rest; Green Hornet – Katz with 9 Lives
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – These Three
Hour 3: Lone Ranger – Pitfall Trap; Amos & Andy – The Electric Clock Caper
Hour 4: Theater Five – The Big Dog; Rogers of the Gazette – Partisan Politics

Saturday, June 8:

Hour 1: Philip Marlow – Last Laugh; Jack Benny – George Burns Visits
Hour 2: Weird Circle – Ancient Mariner; Whistler – Search for Maxine
Hour 3: Pat Novak – Joe Candono Blackmail Picutures; Dragnet – The Big Rip
Hour 4: Pete Kelly Blues – Dr. Jonathan Budd; Cisco Kid – Ring of Fire
Hour 5: Abbot & Costello – Charles Laughton Visits; Shadow – Murder in E Flat

