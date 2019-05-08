Crime
May 8, 2019 3:18 pm

Police arrest man after he allegedly tortured, killed two small dogs in Whitby

By Staff The Canadian Press

Officers say the 23-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and taken to a local hospital for a mental health assessment.

WHITBY, Ont. – Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tortured and killed two small dogs in a plaza in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say the incident happened on Saturday and was captured on video surveillance.

They allege that after the accused killed the two white Maltese-cross dogs, he disposed of their bodies in Lake Ontario.

Investigators say they were able to recover the remains, and a post-mortem was conducted.

He’s been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

