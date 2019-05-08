Regina police search for man involved in attempted armed robbery

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a male suspect involved in an alleged attempted armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

Police say it took place at an apartment building in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue North shortly after 9 a.m.

The masked suspect approached a 64-year-old man carrying a firearm and demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled eastbound on 5th Avenue before getting anything from the victim.

The suspect did not hurt the victim, police say.

Police describe the suspect as about five-foot-seven, wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a grey balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.