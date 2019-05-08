Former N.B. MP Mike Allen fined for election campaign offences

Former MP Mike Allen agreed to pay a fine of $10,000 Wednesday for violating New Brunswick’s election financing law.

Allen was charged with violating the Political Process Financing Act, which regulates donations to political candidates, in his 2016 campaign for the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership.

READ MORE: Paid political leave determined to be against New Brunswick election rules

His wife, Jennifer Leduc Allen, will also be paying a fine of the same amount. She pleaded guilty to a charge of exceeding the legal limit of $6,000 in contributions and financing.

Allen’s official representative for the campaign, Charles Wright, also entered a guilty plea to knowingly accepting a contribution made or financing provided in violation of the act.

Wright was fined $ 5,200.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of this matter and trust that these convictions serve as notice to all of those involved with political campaigns in New Brunswick of the importance of complying with the rules,” said chief electoral officer Kimberly Poffenroth in a press release.

READ MORE: New Brunswick company offers paid leave to employees who run in provincial election

Charges against three other individuals involved in the case were withdrawn by the Crown.