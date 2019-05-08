Police searching for truck reportedly stolen in Muskoka

Officers are searching for a dark blue 2018 Ford F-250 that was allegedly stolen from a Gravenhurst landfill, OPP say.

The truck has District of Muskoka decals on each door and a yellow strobe light on the roof as well as the Ontario licence plate AW90678, police say.

According to officers, in the early morning hours of Sunday, unknown suspects removed a portion of the gate and gained access to the landfill on Beiers Road.

The suspects then found the keys to the vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle can contact the OPP at 1-888-810-1122, however officers say that anyone who finds the truck should not approach it but instead call police.