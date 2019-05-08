Proposed medical cannabis zoning by-law passes community committee

A proposed change in the city’s zoning by-law Tuesday night, has moved forward for Winnipeggers upset with medical cannabis growers in the city.

City Coun. Ross Eadie, submitted a report to change a zoning by-law for medical cannabis growers at Tuesday’s Lord Selkirk Community Committee meeting.

The report comes after a group of Winnipeg residents complained over their neighbour’s cannabis grow-op.

Residents say the residential operation leaves an unpleasant smell in their neighbourhood and could begin attracting crime.

Eadie told the committee Tuesday many Winnipeg residents, including police, are frustrated with the lack of rules for residential medical cannabis growers in the city.

The motion was moved forward at the meeting and now goes to the standing committee, whose in charge of the city’s zoning by-laws before a decision is made.

