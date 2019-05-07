Selwyn man charged with murder as OPP search for victim in Trent Hills

A Selwyn Township man faces a first-degree murder charge, although OPP say they are still searching for the victim in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

On Monday, Northumberland OPP responded to a report of an injured male from an alleged assault at a residence on Centennial Lane in the hamlet of Trent River, just north of Campbellford.

The area is 40 km east of Peterborough.

Officers said they found evidence of a person who had been seriously injured. However, the victim was not present.

The ensuring investigation — which included the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team and Aviation Unit — included an extensive search of the area for the victim.

In a statement issued at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, OPP said they have arrested one person.

Stephen Murray Kelly, 62, of Selwyn Township, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Tuesday.

No other details were provided on what led police to lay the charge.

OPP say the search for the victim is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the OPP Northumberland Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Unit under the direction of Det. Insp. Brad Robson of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland OPP or Crime Stoppers.