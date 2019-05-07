Teenage boy arrested on theft charges after found sleeping under truck in Dundas: police

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a break-and-enter in Dundas after police say he was found sleeping underneath a pick-up truck.

Hamilton Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday at a home in the area of Park Street West and Brock Street North, when a homeowner heard some noises in her kitchen and went to investigate.

She quickly realized the sounds were being made by someone inside the house looking through her belongings but they fled when they saw her, grabbing a purse containing money, identification and personal belongings on their way out the door.

Police arrived and searched the area, but couldn’t find any trace of the suspect.

Later, at around 8 a.m. that morning, police were called about a male youth lying underneath a pick-up truck parked on Brock Street North.

Officers arrived and found the boy sleeping under the truck, along with items that had been stolen from cars in the neighbourhood at an earlier point.

The teen was arrested and has been charged with break-and-enter and theft under $5,000.

Police are reminding the public to take the time to make sure all doors and windows are locked before bedtime and ensure outside lights are kept on to reduce the chance of a break-in.