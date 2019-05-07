630 talk to the experts
May 7, 2019 1:22 pm

May 11 – City Centre Health

By 630CHED
A A

Join Dr. Niz from City Centre Health!

Do you suffer from chronic issues in your neck, shoulder, low back, hands or feet?
Do symptoms like burning, tingling, numbness or sharp jabbing pain keep you from enjoying your life!

We detect the cause and give you natural solutions for conditions such as: peripheral neuropathy, neck and back pain, sciatica, disc degeneration, headaches, poor posture, and more! Tune in to Talk to the Experts to learn how to achieve better health!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 talk to the experts
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts Chiropractor
Talk to the Experts City Centre Health
Talk to the Experts Dr. Niz
talk to the experts health

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.