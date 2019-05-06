Sports
May 6, 2019 10:11 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Monday, May 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
HALIFAX – Justin Bergeron scored twice, including a short-handed goal in the first period, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies doubled up the Halifax Mooseheads 5-2 on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship series.

Joel Teasdale also had two goals with an empty-netter sealing the win 19:17 into the third and Tyler Hinam also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Samuel Asselin responded for the Mooseheads.

Huskies goaltender Samuel Harvey made 31 saves. Halifax’s Alexis Gravel stopped 30 shots.

The Mooseheads host Game 4 Tuesday. The winner of the best-of-seven series advances to the Memorial Cup.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

