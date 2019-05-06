Police seeking armed suspect after alleged assault at Burlington hotel

Police are looking for a suspect after an alleged assault with a gun at a hotel in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say the incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Comfort Inn on South Service Road when a guest staying at the hotel was reportedly approached by a man who pulled out a gun and assaulted them.

Police say the alleged victim managed to get away and call 911 and that the suspect fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Police aren’t releasing any information about the victim’s identity and say the investigation is ongoing, adding that they believe it was a targeted incident and not a random act.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-nine white man between 20 and 25 years old who weighs about 160 pounds, has an average build and black ear-length hair and was wearing a blue zipped-up sweater and ripped grey jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Halton police or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).