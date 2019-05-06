Saskatchewan weather outlook: big warm-up on the way

After a cool weekend, daytime highs are on the rise.

Weather forecast

Monday

-13 is what it felt like with wind chill in Regina, -7 in Saskatoon as temperatures fell to -9 and -6 degrees, respectively, to start the week.

Partly cloudy skies stuck around through the morning as both cities warmed into mid-positive single digits before noon.

The mercury hops up into low double digits for an afternoon high under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Monday night

Partly cloudy conditions stick around Monday evening with a slight chance of showers in Saskatoon overnight as a few more clouds roll in and temperatures fall to or slightly below freezing.

Tuesday

Regina will start out the day in the sun with Saskatoon under a few more clouds and a slight chance of showers very early in the morning.

Temperatures make their way into the mid-teens during the day with a chance of afternoon showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in Regina as Saskatoon sits under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday-Friday

Sunshine rolls back in on Wednesday before a few more clouds with a chance of showers filters through on Thursday that could linger into the day on Friday.

Daytime highs will be on the rise, gradually sliding their way through the mid-teens through the rest of the week.

Weekend outlook

The weekend is expected to start out with some sunshine on Saturday before a few more clouds slide in for Mother’s Day on Sunday with a slight chance of showers as daytime highs soar toward or and possibly into the low 20s.

The May 6 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Hank Vlietstra near Wilkie:

