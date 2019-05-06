City of Kawartha Lakes woman wins $75,000 on scratch-lottery ticket

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman plans to share some of her lottery winnings with her sons after claiming the $75,000 top prize in the Instant Poker lottery game.

Ellen Pompili of Kirkfield says she often plays the scratch ticket game but only ever won small amounts.

However, that changed recently when she checked her ticket at home and realized she had won the top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The mother of two boys who works in accounts payable describes the win as “amazing and incomprehensible.”

“I will invest it and give some to my kids,” she said.

Instant Poker is a $3 ticket. The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.01.

Pompili purchased her winning ticket at Your Independent Grocer on Beaver Avenue in Beaverton.

