Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Monday, May 6

We already had a sweep. And now we’re going to have at least one Game 7 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as well. The St. Louis Blues guaranteed that with an impressive 4-1 win in Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Goals by Jaden Schwartz and Sammy Blais just 33 seconds apart approaching the midway point of the third period blew open a 2-1 game and sent the Blues and Stars back to St. Louis for tomorrow night.

Alex Pietrangelo, who opened scoring just 63 seconds in, says he and his teammates got back to their “difficult-to-play-against” style.

Columbus and Colorado will try to keep their seasons alive with wins on home ice tonight against Boston and San Jose.

There are multiple reports confirming the hiring of former Detroit GM Ken Holland as the new General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers. Some will point out Holland has saddled his replacement, Steve Yzerman with $17.2 million in “dead money” because of the contracts he signed with Henrik Zetterberg, Johan Franzen, and Mike Green, along with the buyouts of Stephen Weiss and Xavier Ouellet. But Ken Holland is also the same guy who managed Detroit to 10 division titles, four Presidents trophies, and three Stanley Cups before the bottom fell out.

The Toronto Raptors also came up big on the road, winning 101-96 at Philadelphia to even that NBA second round series at 2-2. Once again it was Kawhi Leonard carrying the offensive load with 39 points, including a massive three-point bucket with 61 seconds to play. Jimmy Butler had 29 points in a losing cause for the 76ers and says the final result was what it should have been, based on the performance level of each team.

Denver squared their series with Portland at 2-2 by topping the Trail Blazers 116-112.

Does watching and listening to a first-time winner on the PGA Tour ever get old? Max Homa, 28, who missed the cut in 15 of 17 tournaments a couple of years ago when he lost his Tour Card for a second time, finally broke through yesterday for a three-stroke victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte. Homa also had to wait out a weather delay and is proud of the way he handled the “Sunday Pressure,” he says.

And now Homa, who began the season back in October ranked 829th in the World, gets to play in the PGA Championship next week, and The Masters in 2020.

How much has the Sport of Kings been set back by the Derby Debacle on the weekend? I guess if you’re an optimist, the fact a lot of people were talking about horse racing following the disqualification of Maximum Security could be considered a good thing. But I would suggest the 22 minutes it took for the Stewards to make a final decision, and the resulting fallout from that ruling, is anything but positive. I feel Darren Dunn and all of those hard-working and dedicated horse people at Assiniboia Downs, getting ready to launch their 2019 season. The Kentucky Derby is supposed to provide momentum, not malcontent for the sport.

The best part of the Toronto Blue Jays’ road trip ending 10-2 loss in Texas? Back-up catcher Luke Maille’s “three up-three down” relief effort in the eighth inning to save some of those arms in the Jays bullpen – wearied by lousy starting pitching.

Walk-off homers were the order of the day in the majors on Sunday. Pinch hitter Hunter Renfroe delivered a grand slammer in the bottom of the ninth off Dodger closer Kenley Jansen as the Padres downed LA 8-5. Starling Marte’s 13th inning, three run homer lifted Pittsburgh over Oakland 5-3, and a 10th inning three-run blast by Brandon Dixon was the difference in Detroit’s 5-2 win over Kansas City.

Felix Auger-Aliassime took out good friend and countryman Denis Shapovalov in straight sets during their first round match at the Madrid Open.

And the Nascar Cup Race at Dover International Speedway had to be pushed back to today because of weather. It’s the first time in 12 years that has happened.