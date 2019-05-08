COMMENTARY: We need better tools to track hate

Earlier this month, Statistics Canada released a detailed analysis of its most recent numbers on police-reported hate crimes.

The question for many communities is, how can so much data say so little?

We know hate crimes are on the rise. Black communities continue to be the top community targeted by race or ethnicity. More and more people are targeting Jewish and Muslim communities, each making up 43 and 41 per cent, respectively, of all hate crimes motivated by religion.

With the agency’s latest release of more detailed information, we now have the opportunity for a deeper dive. For instance, uttering threats is the most common cyber hate crime, commonly targeting Muslims. We also know more about the perpetrators. Between 2010 and 2017, a quarter of those involved were teenagers, often male. We know more about the low rates of solving hate-motivated crimes as compared to other crimes (28 per cent compared with 40 per cent). We know that Muslim and Indigenous women are more likely to be the victims of a violent hate crime.

But all of this data continues to offer a wholly incomplete picture.

To begin with, very few people are actually reporting hate crimes in Canada. According to a 2014 General Social Survey on Canadians’ Safety, 330,000 people reported being a victim of a hate crime. Two-thirds of those people said they didn’t report it. The reasons why include believing the police wouldn’t take the report seriously and that the accused would not be punished.

Considering how hate has become part of many people’s daily online and offline experiences over the past five years — one survey noted a 600 per cent increase between 2015 and 2016 — one has every reason to believe the numbers of self-reported hate crimes will be higher than ever when the next general survey is released in 2020.

To this day, there are far too many barriers to reporting, including that victims must often ask the police to come to their homes — which can be stigmatizing in front of one’s neighbours to an already marginalized person — or must appear at a police station. This can be intimidating, particularly to communities with particularly fraught relationships with law enforcement.

“When you look at vulnerable populations like refugees, new immigrants and marginalized people, they have a very complex relationship with authority and the police. Someone who feels that the police are not on their side is not going to the police to report a hate crime,” noted researcher Sabreena Ghaffar-Siddiqui.

A few years ago, the Ottawa Police Service expanded its online reporting form to include hate crimes and incidents to make it easier to report. The problem is such adaptation largely depends on community advocacy and engagement rather than at the initiative of authorities themselves. This means that it is often left to victims to advocate for themselves.

Furthermore, very few police services regularly engage with communities about how to identify and report hate crimes and hate incidents. Many community members are unaware of what even constitutes either of these and that leaves people feeling vulnerable and unprotected.

While some communities have engaged with law enforcement around safety concerns in the wake of attacks on houses of worship, there are no public strategies focused on addressing the phenomenon of hate, or how to intervene when we see it. Canada’s spy agency only re-opened investigations into right-wing extremism following the attack on the Quebec City mosque; the low prosecution rate of hate crimes suggest that local police services are also barely catching up.

Part of the reason for much of this may be simply the lack of accountability. Very few police services in Canada provide public reports about the number of hate crimes and hate incidents occurring in their jurisdictions. The Hamilton Police Service may be the only one in the country that provides a thorough and timely overview of what is happening on the hate front on an annual basis.

We need better data in order to make the case for investments in robust police training and for community resources. That would include investments in better educating young people and helping prevent them from following a path that leads them towards hate and extremism.

We must do better in measuring the hate that continues to target and threaten far too many of us. It’s the only way to stop it.

Amira Elghawaby is a board member with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network. Follow her on Twitter @AmiraElghawaby