Heavy police presence on College Avenue in Winnipeg turns out to be a ‘civil dispute’

Residents near Salter Street and College Avenue witnessed a heavy police presence early Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police say they were called to the area after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle believed to be tied to a firearm incident.

Upon arrival, two women were found in the vehicle.

Police say the car was not a part of a previous firearm call but was found to be stolen.

No charges are being laid at this time.

Police are saying the incident looks to be a civil dispute.

