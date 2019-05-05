Crime
May 5, 2019 1:37 pm

Heavy police presence on College Avenue in Winnipeg turns out to be a ‘civil dispute’

By Reporter  Global News

Police on Scene at College Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Draven/ Global News
A A

Residents near Salter Street and College Avenue witnessed a heavy police presence early Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg police cars on scene on College Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

Michael Draven/ Global News

Winnipeg Police say they were called to the area after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle believed to be tied to a firearm incident.

Upon arrival, two women were found in the vehicle.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police find guns in a taxi during traffic stop

Police say the car was not a part of a previous firearm call but was found to be stolen.

No charges are being laid at this time.

Police are saying the incident looks to be a civil dispute.

WATCH: City experiencing ‘significant’ increase in gun violence, say Winnipeg police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
College Avenue
Firearm
North End
Stolen Car
Winnipeg civil dispute
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.