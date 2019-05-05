Heavy police presence on College Avenue in Winnipeg turns out to be a ‘civil dispute’
Residents near Salter Street and College Avenue witnessed a heavy police presence early Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg Police say they were called to the area after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle believed to be tied to a firearm incident.
Upon arrival, two women were found in the vehicle.
Police say the car was not a part of a previous firearm call but was found to be stolen.
No charges are being laid at this time.
Police are saying the incident looks to be a civil dispute.
