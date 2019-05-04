121 Street
May 4, 2019 6:18 pm

Northeast Edmonton intersection closed following a collision: police

Police investigate a collision near 40 Street & 121 Avenue.

Police are asking motorists to avoid 40 Street near 121 Avenue following a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon.

The impact forced one of the vehicles to the front lawn of a nearby home.

Officers said a Ford Fusion Hybrid vehicle was travelling northbound on 40 Street, when it collided with a Subaru Sedan that was travelling eastbound on 121 Avenue.

No one was seriously injured but police said the female driver of the Subaru was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The EPS major collision investigation section has now taken over the investigation.

