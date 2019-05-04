Regina police investigation underway in ‘officer-involved’ death

An investigation is underway in what Regina police are calling an “officer-involved” death.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 5:40 a.m. after police were called to a home in downtown Regina after a report of a disturbance.

In a news release, police said that when officers arrived, it was “determined there was a weapons call.”

Police now say they are investigating the incident as a “police-involved death.”

The coroner’s service is also investigating.

No other information has been released.

The Regina Police Service says it is working to identify the deceased person and notify next of kin.

Chief Evan Bray is expected to address the media this afternoon.