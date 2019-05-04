Regina police investigation underway in ‘officer-involved’ death
An investigation is underway in what Regina police are calling an “officer-involved” death.
The incident happened on Saturday at around 5:40 a.m. after police were called to a home in downtown Regina after a report of a disturbance.
READ MORE: Two vehicle collision shuts down part of Dewdney Avenue
In a news release, police said that when officers arrived, it was “determined there was a weapons call.”
Police now say they are investigating the incident as a “police-involved death.”
The coroner’s service is also investigating.
WATCH: Regina police member facing 2 separate assault charges (April 16)
No other information has been released.
The Regina Police Service says it is working to identify the deceased person and notify next of kin.
Chief Evan Bray is expected to address the media this afternoon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.