Crime Stoppers holds shredding fundraiser in Kelowna

Sensitive documents were being destroyed for donation in Kelowna on Saturday.

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hosted its annual community shredding fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, at 1450 KLO Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“In people’s personal documents, there’s a lot of information: there’s credit card numbers, there’s dates of birth, there’s addresses, there’s phone numbers,” said Gerry Guiltenane, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers program coordinator.

“All this information can be gleaned by criminals with the intent to defraud. They’ll set up fake accounts, they’ll set up fake credit cards. The next thing you know you’re getting these fake notices from people saying you owe them money when in fact your name has been compromised or hacked buy criminals.”

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has set up a drive-through formation, with volunteers helping unload your documents. The organization says all funds raised will go towards paying for tips that have led to charges or arrests.