May 3, 2019 1:33 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: cooler first weekend of May on the way

By Meteorologist  Global News

Cold air surges in across the province on Saturday behind a low pressure system.

Snow slides out, but a cooler first weekend of May is on the way.

Weather forecast

Friday

-10 is what it felt like in Regina Friday morning, -6 in Saskatoon with wind chill as temperatures dipped back to -8 and -4, respectively.

A breezy southwesterly wind kicked in during the morning, helping Saskatoon climb to high single digits and Regina into double digits into the noon hour under mostly cloudy skies.

As a cold front sweeps through the province there is a chance of showers during the afternoon hours as with northwest winds picking up to 50 km/h at times as temperatures top out near or into low double digits.

Friday night

Winds stay strong around 30 gusting to 50 km/h Friday evening behind the cold front as temperatures fall a few degrees below freezing overnight.

Saturday

-11 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Saturday morning as gusty northwesterly winds continue into the day with an afternoon high in upper single digits.

The weekend will begin with sunny skies before a few clouds filter in during the afternoon hours.

Gusty northwest winds stick around into the day on Saturday.

Sunday

Cooler conditions will prevail on Sunday as temperatures aim to make their way back up into high single digits after a cool and sunny start to the day.

Clouds will yet again roll back in across the region during the afternoon with a slight chance of late day showers to round off the weekend.

There is a slight chance of showers in a few areas late Sunday.

Work week outlook

The first full week of May will start off under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies on Monday before mid-week sunshine returns as daytime highs bound back into double digits.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast.

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast.

The May 3 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Saskatoon:

The May 3 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Saskatoon.

Brenda Gawluk / Viewer Submitted

