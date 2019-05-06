Nighttime podcast recap: The Three Cape Breton Boys on the Tracks

When a member of your childhood peer group loses their life, a few things may happen: You will likely feel shock, dismay, sadness, perhaps receive a wake-up call, but, ultimately, it’s something and someone you will never forget. On this week’s Nighttime podcast, Jordan Bonaparte hears of one such story and how someone close to those involved is dealing with it decades later.

Bonaparte is joined by Ken Jessome, who, back in the summer of 1970, lost two of his childhood friends under strange circumstances.

On 10 July 1970, a freight train on a track in Maine, about 45 kilometres from the Canadian border, took a sharp turn and saw debris on the tracks. The crew applied the brakes but could not stop the train in time and it hit the three objects on the tracks.

The objects were three young Cape Breton men — 20-year-old Terry Burt of Sydney, 17-year-old David Burrows of Sydney River and 15-year-old Kenny Novak of Sydney River — in sleeping bags on the tracks.

Not one of the three was carrying ID, and less than $6 was found among them. Sheriff Darrell Crandall of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department said a scattering of Canadian goods and a name and address on one of the sleeping bags helped them identify the three Cape Bretoners.

The sheriff immediately ruled out the possibility of foul play.

The event has been haunting Jessome, and many others who grew up alongside him, ever since. It wasn’t only the tragic deaths that have been troubling Jessome, it was the puzzling circumstances that lead to them and the fact that no one seemed to have looked into it.

Now, nearly 50 years Later, Jessome vows to do all he can to share the story of the three Cape Breton Boys on the tracks.