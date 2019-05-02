Man dies following ATV crash in Saint John area

A 39-year-old man has died as a result of an ATV crash in southern New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash in Kennebecasis, N.B., was reported just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the crash in a gravel pit near French Village Road to find the man had died.

Police believe the crash may have occurred sometime overnight.