Student arrested after stabbing at Welland high school

Niagara Regional Police have charged a 17-year-old in Wednesday’s reported stabbing incident at a Catholic high school in Welland.

Investigators say four students were involved in an altercation at Notre Dame College School which ended with a 17-year-old student transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed.

Police have not released the identity of the assailant due to the fact he’s a minor.

The youth is facing four charges related to aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon and breach of recognizance.

The accused appeared for a bail hearing on Thursday in a St. Catharines courtroom.

Police say the incident happened on the morning of May 1, after they were called out around 11 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers and EMS crews discovered two injured students. One was a 17-year-old who was stabbed, and the other a 15-year-old male with minor injuries.

In a Periscope post from Niagara police, principal Ken Griepsma said a young man was brought to his office “bleeding profusely.”

The incident initiated hold-and-secures on two schools, Notre Dame and nearby St. Kevin Elementary School, for close to two hours.

Detectives have ruled out a connection between this incident and a threat call involving another student at the school last week.

