Saskatchewan to spotlight workplace safety from May 5-11

Saskatchewan has named May 5-11 Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week.

Canada, the United States, and Mexico observe NAOSH Week to promote workplace health and safety.

“NAOSH Week serves as an important reminder that we must continue to make health and safety a top priority every day,” said Don Morgan, labour relations and workplace safety minister in a release.

Saskatchewan is committed to Mission: Zero, meaning zero injuries, zero fatalities, and zero sufferings in the workplace.

The week kicks off with Steps for Life, a 5k walk to spread awareness for families affected by workplace tragedy.

Throughout NAOSH week, luncheons and breakfasts are scheduled, and on May 6 in Regina and May 7 in Saskatoon Keynote speaker Paul Krismer, a positive psychology and safety expert, will speak.

A committee of representatives from the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering, Saskatchewan Safety Council, the federal government, Workers’ Compensation Board, and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety join together to plan and promote activities and events spreading awareness for workplace safety across Saskatchewan.