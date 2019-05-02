Canada
May 2, 2019 2:02 pm
Updated: May 2, 2019 2:03 pm

Saskatchewan to spotlight workplace safety from May 5-11

By Online Producer  Global News

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 5-11 as North American Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatchewan has named May 5-11 Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week.

Canada, the United States, and Mexico observe NAOSH Week to promote workplace health and safety.

“NAOSH Week serves as an important reminder that we must continue to make health and safety a top priority every day,” said Don Morgan, labour relations and workplace safety minister in a release.

READ MORE: One person hospitalized after workplace incident at Evraz Regina


Story continues below

Saskatchewan is committed to Mission: Zero, meaning zero injuries, zero fatalities, and zero sufferings in the workplace.

The week kicks off with Steps for Life, a 5k walk to spread awareness for families affected by workplace tragedy.

Throughout NAOSH week, luncheons and breakfasts are scheduled, and on May 6 in Regina and May 7 in Saskatoon Keynote speaker Paul Krismer, a positive psychology and safety expert, will speak.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. company fined for OHS workplace safety violations

A committee of representatives from the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering, Saskatchewan Safety Council, the federal government, Workers’ Compensation Board, and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety join together to plan and promote activities and events spreading awareness for workplace safety across Saskatchewan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Federal Government
Government of Saskatchewan
Labour
NAOSH
Occupational Health and Safety
SA
Safety
Safety Engineering
Saskatchewan Safety Council
Summary Offence Ticket
Wintringham Roofing
Workers' Compensation Board
Workplace Incident
Workplace Safety

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.