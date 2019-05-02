Police search for pickup truck reported stolen in Innisfil

Officers are searching for a light brown 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was allegedly stolen from an address on Yonge Street near the 6th Line in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.

The reported theft took place sometime between 5 p.m. on Friday, April 19, and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, police say.

According to officers, the truck’s Ontario licence plate number is AS21611.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Adam McCourt at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311, ext. 1407, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

