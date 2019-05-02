Metro Vancouver home prices slide again, March sales hit 33-year low

In yet another sign of Metro Vancouver’s cooling real estate market, regional sales last month hit their lowest March total since 1986 — while prices were down across all housing types.

According to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), there were 1,727 residential sales in March, down 31.4 per cent from March 2018, and a whopping 46.3 per cent below the 10-year March sales average.

The agency did report a spring bump for the industry, with sales up 16.4 per cent over February 2019 — a month that set record lows of its own.

Real estate board president Ashley Smith pinned the continued market downtrend on government intervention in the market, including a tougher mortgage stress test and B.C.’s portfolio of housing taxes aimed at foreign buyers, speculators, second homes and properties valued over $3 million.

“What policymakers are failing to recognize is that demand-side measures don’t eliminate demand, they sideline potential homebuyers in the short term. That demand is ultimately satisfied down the line because shelter needs don’t go away,” said Smith in a media release.

But in its latest quarterly Housing Market Assessment, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said the dips suggest overvaluation and overheating of the market were finally easing.

“Home price growth over the past few years significantly outpaced income growth; these imbalances are now unwinding based on continued growth in economic fundamentals and lower resale home prices,” stated the report.

The report dropped its “overheating” indicator from moderate to low, and its overvaluation indicator from high to moderate. Price acceleration vulnerability remained tagged at moderate.

As sales sag, so too do prices.

The benchmark price of a detached home in March was $1.43 million, down 10.5 per cent from March 2018, and 0.4 per cent down from February 2019, according to the REBGV.

Condo prices also slipped, with the board reporting the benchmark apartment going for $656,900, down 5.9 per cent from March 2018, and 0.5 per cent down from February 2019.

The benchmark price of a townhouse was $783,600 — six per cent down from March 2018, and 0.7 per cent down from February of this year, said the REBGV.

With dipping sales and prices, inventory in the region has continued to stack up.

The board said there was an 11 per cent year-over-year bump in new listings in March, and that total number of properties on the market was up more than 50 per cent over March 2018.